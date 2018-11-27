Strictly's Graeme Swann DENIES taking a 'swipe' at Ashley Roberts

27th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

His comment during Sunday's results show was believed by many to be a dig at his co-star.

Strictly Come Dancing

Graeme Swann has denied “tiresome” claims that he took a swipe at Ashley Roberts during the Strictly Come Dancing results show.

The former cricketer and his partner Oti Mabuse were eliminated from the competition after facing the former Pussycat Dolls star and partner Pasha Kovalev in the dance-off on Sunday.

Swann said during the show as he made his departure: “Secretly I’ve had 25 years of ballroom experience but I kept that to myself! No, I was a novice coming into this.”

His comment was interpreted by many Strictly fans to have been a dig at Roberts due to her previous years of dance experience.

Swann tweeted: “Please don’t believe any of the tiresome headlines about me having a ‘swipe’ at @ImAshleyRoberts or @bbcstrictly.

“I love everything about the show and everyone on it, my glorious adventure came to a natural happy ending and I have no bitterness in any way shape or form.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2018
Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev (Guy Levy/BBC)

Swann also said, as he left the series on Sunday, that he would have voted for Roberts and Kovalev, after the judges voted unanimously to save them.

He added: “I can’t quite believe I was put against them to be honest but this whole journey I’ve got to say, before I say gloating things about Oti that I’m obviously going to.

“This show and what you’ve got is something special and thank you for letting me be a part of it.”



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering

This is what professional chefs want you to know about having your best Christmas yet
This is what professional chefs want you to know about having your best Christmas yet

Kimberley Walsh on trying the 'face shaving' beauty trend - and the products she can't live without
Kimberley Walsh on trying the 'face shaving' beauty trend - and the products she can't live without

Is it the Holly effect? I'm A Celebrity launch episode breaks ratings record

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

5 ICONIC movie romance locations and how to find them

5 ICONIC movie romance locations and how to find them
Kym Marsh is set to become a granny at 42 - here are the rules for being a young nan

Kym Marsh is set to become a granny at 42 - here are the rules for being a young nan
Oprah Winfrey's mother Vernita Lee dies aged 83

Oprah Winfrey's mother Vernita Lee dies aged 83
Im A Celeb Extra Camp presenter Joe Swash RUSHED to hospital

Im A Celeb Extra Camp presenter Joe Swash RUSHED to hospital

Im A Celeb Extra Camp presenter Joe Swash RUSHED to hospital

[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering