Russell Brand and wife Laura Gallacher make red-carpet debut

27th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The pair tied the knot in 2017 and have two daughters together.

Russell Brand

Russell Brand and his wife Laura Gallacher have made their first-ever public appearance together, three years into their relationship.

The comic and actor and Gallacher, sister of TV star Kirsty Gallacher, attended the British Curry Awards at London’s Battersea Evolution on Monday.

Russell Brand and Laura Gallacher
Russell Brand and Laura Gallacher (Simon Ford/REX/Shutterstock)

Lifestyle blogger Gallacher wore a glittery jumpsuit to the culinary event while Brand sported his trademark black skinny jeans, blazer and scarf combination.

The famously private pair became parents to Mabel in 2016 and welcomed their second daughter together in summer this year, with no details of a name or date of birth released.

Get Him To The Greek star Brand and Gallacher became an item in 2015 and they tied the knot in August 2017.

Brand was previously married to US pop star Katy Perry but they split in December 2011, just over a year after they tied the knot.

© Press Association 2018

