Lenny Kravitz announces 2019 UK tour date

Lenny Kravitz has announced he will appear in the UK for a one-off tour date next year.

The US singer-songwriter will perform at London’s O2 Arena to mark the 30th anniversary of his debut album Let Love Rule.

Lenny Kravitz will perform in London next year (Ian West/PA)

Kravitz, 54, will also play tracks from his most recent record, Raise Vibration, which was released in September.

He will be supported by British star Corinne Bailey Rae and US protest band Brass Against.

Kravitz, a four-time Grammy Award winner, also has a successful acting career, appearing in The Hunger Games franchise.

Kravitz will play The 02 in London on June 11. Tickets will go on sale on November 28.

