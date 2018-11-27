Lenny Kravitz announces 2019 UK tour date

27th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

He will perform in London in June next year.

BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park - London

Lenny Kravitz has announced he will appear in the UK for a one-off tour date next year.

The US singer-songwriter will perform at London’s O2 Arena to mark the 30th anniversary of his debut album Let Love Rule.

Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz will perform in London next year (Ian West/PA)

Kravitz, 54, will also play tracks from his most recent record, Raise Vibration, which was released in September.

He will be supported by British star Corinne Bailey Rae and US protest band Brass Against.

Kravitz, a four-time Grammy Award winner, also has a successful acting career, appearing in The Hunger Games franchise.

Kravitz will play The 02 in London on June 11. Tickets will go on sale on November 28.

For more information visit theO2.co.uk

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

This is what professional chefs want you to know about having your best Christmas yet

Kimberley Walsh on trying the 'face shaving' beauty trend - and the products she can't live without
Kimberley Walsh on trying the 'face shaving' beauty trend - and the products she can't live without

6 times Michelle Obama has been our power-dressing icon on her book tour
6 times Michelle Obama has been our power-dressing icon on her book tour

Kym Marsh is set to become a granny at 42 - here are the rules for being a young nan

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Is it the Holly effect? I'm A Celebrity launch episode breaks ratings record

Is it the Holly effect? I'm A Celebrity launch episode breaks ratings record
[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering

[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering
Oprah Winfrey's mother Vernita Lee dies aged 83

Oprah Winfrey's mother Vernita Lee dies aged 83
Im A Celeb Extra Camp presenter Joe Swash RUSHED to hospital

Im A Celeb Extra Camp presenter Joe Swash RUSHED to hospital

Im A Celeb Extra Camp presenter Joe Swash RUSHED to hospital

This is what professional chefs want you to know about having your best Christmas yet