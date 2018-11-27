David Beckham shares a kiss with daughter Harper as they go ice skating

David Beckham shared a kiss with daughter Harper as they went ice skating in London.

The former England football captain took the seven-year-old to the ice rink at the National History Museum on Monday.

Beckham, who also has sons Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16 and Cruz, 13, with wife Victoria, shared a touching picture of the day out on Instagram.

The 43-year-old, wrapped up from the cold in an orange scarf and hiding his famed hair under a flat cap, leaned in for a kiss with Harper, who wore a red coat with a fur hood.

Beckham captioned the image: “Christmas is coming. Let’s go skate”, and added a Father Christmas emoji.

On his Instagram story, the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy star posted a video of Harper on the ice rink.

In an interview with Australian TV show The Sunday Project in October, Beckham admitted he treated Harper differently to his sons.

He said: “I’m a softie, I know I’m slightly stricter with the boys than I am with Harper.

“To be honest, the boys rib me about it all the time, Victoria ribs me about it all the time.”

And he said Harper is the most likely out of his children to follow in his footballing footsteps, saying: “She plays on a Sunday, she enjoys it, because none of the boys play anymore apart from at school, so maybe it is going to be my daughter.”

