Ariana Grande gives seal of approval to The 1975's cover of her hit single

27th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The song is number one in the UK.

Carpool Karaoke

Ariana Grande has given the thumbs up to The 1975’s cover of her latest hit single Thank U, Next.

The US singer is heading for her fourth straight week at the top of the UK charts with the song, which she debuted earlier this month.

British rockband The 1975 have now covered the track and the BBC Radio 1 official Twitter account tweeted a clip of their performance.

The post was captioned: “We’re so grateful for this cover of ‘thank u, next’ by @The1975 Waiting on the official @ArianaGrande review.”

Grande replied to the tweet with a black heart.

Thank U, Next is set to appear on Grande’s upcoming album of the same name and references several of her former boyfriends, including the late rapper Mac Miller and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

Grande has been teasing the video for the song, which appears to have been inspired by several teen movies including Mean Girls and Bring It On, on social media.

© Press Association 2018

