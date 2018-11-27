Football pundit Chris Kamara hangs out with Hollywood star Channing Tatum

27th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

Kamara is one of the UK's best-loved football experts.

Good Morning Britain's Health Star Awards - London

Football pundit Chris Kamara has enjoyed a night “out on the town” with Hollywood star Channing Tatum.

Kamara, a Sky Sports pundit best known for his comical gaffes and colourful phrases, shared a picture of himself alongside the Magic Mike actor.

It was captioned: “Out on the town with Channing Tatum Magic Mike meets Kammy Khazi.”

One Twitter user, referencing Kamara’s catchphrase, wrote: “Unbelievable Jeff.”

Kamara, 60, was a tough tackling midfielder throughout a professional football career that took him to clubs including Portsmouth, Brentford and Bradford City.

Since retiring from the game, he has become one of the country’s best-loved pundits and is a regular on Sky Sport’s Gillette Soccer Saturday alongside host Jeff Stelling.

A clip of him reporting on a Premier League game between Portsmouth and Blackburn Rovers in 2010 went viral after he failed to realise Pompey’s Anthony Vanden Borre had been sent off.

Tatum, 38, is one of Hollywood’s most high-profile actors, starring in films including Step Up, Dear John and Magic Mike, in which he plays a male stripper.

He is rumoured to be dating British popstar Jessie J.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Theatre's giant bronze sculpture will be largest cast in UK

How to stave off winter tiredness
How to stave off winter tiredness

6 times Michelle Obama has been our power-dressing icon on her book tour
6 times Michelle Obama has been our power-dressing icon on her book tour

Kimberley Walsh on trying the 'face shaving' beauty trend - and the products she can't live without

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Im A Celeb Extra Camp presenter Joe Swash RUSHED to hospital

Im A Celeb Extra Camp presenter Joe Swash RUSHED to hospital

Kym Marsh is set to become a granny at 42 - here are the rules for being a young nan

Kym Marsh is set to become a granny at 42 - here are the rules for being a young nan
This is what professional chefs want you to know about having your best Christmas yet

This is what professional chefs want you to know about having your best Christmas yet
Is it the Holly effect? I'm A Celebrity launch episode breaks ratings record

Is it the Holly effect? I'm A Celebrity launch episode breaks ratings record
Is it the Holly effect? I'm A Celebrity launch episode breaks ratings record

Theatre's giant bronze sculpture will be largest cast in UK