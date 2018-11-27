Bob Dylan and Neil Young to headline British Summer Time festival

27th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The giants of 20th century music with both headline the event.

Hop Farm Festival

“Cultural icons” Bob Dylan and Neil Young will headline the British Summer Time festival in London.

Festival organisers have announced the musicians as headline acts for the festival held in Hyde Park, which they are calling possibly the “biggest event” in the show’s history.

Nobel Prize-winning Dylan is famed for poetic lyricism and experimentation, and Young has created music from similar folk beginnings to becoming the “Godfather Of Grunge”.

Both now in their 70s, they are set to headline the AEG Presents event in Hyde Park in 2019 at the two-weekend July festival.

James King, senior vice president of AEG Presents, said: “Barclaycard present British Summer Time has always tried to deliver the greatest one-off live experiences for music fans in London.

Hard Rock Calling Festival – London
Neil Young on stage at Hard Rock Calling, in Hyde Park, London (Ian West/PA)

“Being able to bring together two of the biggest cultural icons for this historic day of music  counts as possibly the biggest event we have ever delivered in Hyde Park.”

Previous acts to play British Summer Time include Stevie Wonder, The Rolling Stones, The Strokes and Black Sabbath.

Tickets for the festival go on general sale on Friday November 30 at 9pm.

