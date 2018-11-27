John Malkovich says Agatha Christie fans may 'hate' his version of Poirot

John Malkovich says Agatha Christie fans may 'hate' his version of Poirot27th Nov 18 | Entertainment News
The actor star in as a new-look detective in an upcoming BBC One series.
John Malkovich has said that Hercule Poirot and Agatha Christie fans “may just hate” his take on the Belgian detective.
The Oscar-nominated actor is set to star in a BBC adaptation of The ABC Murders by the beloved and prolific crime writer.
Malkovich will bring a different look and mannerisms to the distinctive detective, losing the waxed moustache and the Belgian accent in favour of a goatee beard and English diction.
The actor admits that some purists may hate the re-imagining of the character, in an adaptation by Sarah Phelps, who has previously worked on The Witness For The Prosecution.
Speaking to Radio Times magazine, Malkovich said: “There was a certain amount of convincing the Agatha Christie estate about this version, and I was involved in some of those conversations.
“There was never anything unpleasant or difficult.
“But obviously this is a very known and loved character, and there may have been some worries that we weren’t, as it were, saluting that.
“Poirot and Christie fans may just hate all this, I have no idea.”
Malkovich says he was told by director Alex Gabassi that he wanted the new-look character to match the style of Malkovich that he saw from a photo shoot, complete with bald head and beard.
The actor said: “I said ‘sure, that’s the way I normally look, if that’s what you want, then fine’.”
