Amber Heard wows at Aquaman premiere in emerald cap and gown

She stars alongside Jason Momoa in the superhero movie.

Amber Heard turned heads at the Aquaman premiere by arriving on the blue carpet wearing an emerald cap and gown.

The US actress is starring as Mera in the superhero movie, a princess from the fictional underwater kingdom of Atlantis.

Game Of Thrones’ Jason Momoa plays Aquaman. At the film’s premiere in London on Monday, Heard, 32, defied the cold weather and wore a marine-inspired costume for the occasion.

Her flowing, seaweed-green dress featured a plunging neckline, while the look was capped off with matching headwear and gold heels.

Speaking on the sea-themed blue carpet, Heard joked that she was looking forward to never having to wear her superhero costume from the film again.

Heard’s co-star Momoa went casual for the evening, wearing a black leather jacket.

The actor posed for pictures while holding a gold trident, representing Aquaman, who in the film is the heir the throne of Atlantis.

Aquaman, directed by Australian filmmaker James Wan, is based on the DC Comics character and sees the superhero trying to maintain peace between his underwater kingdom and the surface world.

It also stars Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe and Dolph Lundgren.

Aquaman will be released in UK cinemas on December 14.

