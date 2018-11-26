Annie Mac announces Hottest Record Of The Year contenders

Listeners can vote for who they want to see crowned the winner.

Annie Mac has announced her biggest records of 2018 with George Ezra, ASAP Rocky and The Arctic Monkeys all contenders.

The BBC Radio One DJ has released her 20-track long-list of the Hottest Record Of The Year.

Each week Mac unveils the Hottest Record Of The Week, and some of the biggest releases of 2018 have made the annual list, which saw The Killers crowned winners last year for their song The Man.

Calvin Harris, Christine And The Queens and Drake are all in contention for the Hottest award which will be announced on December 6. Listeners can vote for their favourite track from the long-list on the Radio 1 website

The list in alphabetical order:

1. Arctic Monkeys – Four Out Of Five

2. ASAP Rocky Ft. Skepta – Praise The Lord (Da Shine)

3. Bring Me The Horizon – MANTRA

4. BROCKHAMPTON – 1999 WILDFIRE

5. Calvin Harris Ft. Dua Lipa – One Kiss

6. Calvin Harris Ft. Sam Smith – Promises

7. Christine And The Queens – Girlfriend

8. Drake Ft. Michael Jackson – Don’t Matter To Me

9. Florence + The Machine – Hunger

10. George Ezra – Shotgun

11. Janelle Monae – Make Me Feel

12. Mabel Ft. NOT3S – Fine Line

13. Peggy Gou – It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)

14. Post Malone Ft. Ty Dolla Sign – Psycho

15. Robyn – Missing U

16. The 1975 – Give Yourself A Try

17. Theophilus London Ft. Giggs – Bebey (SN1 Road Mix)

18. Travis Scott Ft. Drake – SICKO MODE

19. Twenty One Pilots – Jumpsuit

20. Years & Years – Sanctify

