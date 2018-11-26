Graeme Swann: I thought dancing was 'nonsense' before Strictly

26th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The former cricketer and his professional partner Oti Mabuse were kicked off during Sunday's results show.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Graeme Swann has said he had “the time of my life” on Strictly Come Dancing, despite believing dancing was “nonsense” before joining the show.

The former cricketer and his professional partner Oti Mabuse were kicked off during Sunday’s results show, after losing to Ashley Roberts in the dance-off.

On Monday, Swann told Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two: “I loved every minute of it. I loved the ride that I went on, so I can’t complain – I’ve had the time of my life.”

But he also made an admission over his previous prejudice towards dancing.

“I’ve learned that dancing is actually a lot of fun, and I thought it was nonsense before I joined up, but it’s not – it’s amazing,” he said.

All the judges said they would save Roberts, with Craig Revel Horwood calling the decision “a no-brainer”.

Darcey Bussell said the former Pussycat Doll had a more “technically efficient performance”.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on December 1 at 6.50pm.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

I'm A Celeb's Harry Redknapp: I only want to see my wife in a bikini

6 times Michelle Obama has been our power-dressing icon on her book tour
6 times Michelle Obama has been our power-dressing icon on her book tour

Is it bad to always have tight hamstrings?
Is it bad to always have tight hamstrings?

Im A Celeb Extra Camp presenter Joe Swash RUSHED to hospital

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Is it the Holly effect? I'm A Celebrity launch episode breaks ratings record

Is it the Holly effect? I'm A Celebrity launch episode breaks ratings record
Kym Marsh is set to become a granny at 42 - here are the rules for being a young nan

Kym Marsh is set to become a granny at 42 - here are the rules for being a young nan
WATCH: Man's tear-jerking Christmas advert made for just 55 goes VIRAL

WATCH: Man's tear-jerking Christmas advert made for just 55 goes VIRAL

These IRISH baby names are set to take over the WORLD

These IRISH baby names are set to take over the WORLD
These IRISH baby names are set to take over the WORLD

I'm A Celeb's Harry Redknapp: I only want to see my wife in a bikini