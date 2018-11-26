Graeme Swann: I thought dancing was 'nonsense' before Strictly

The former cricketer and his professional partner Oti Mabuse were kicked off during Sunday's results show.

Graeme Swann has said he had “the time of my life” on Strictly Come Dancing, despite believing dancing was “nonsense” before joining the show.

The former cricketer and his professional partner Oti Mabuse were kicked off during Sunday’s results show, after losing to Ashley Roberts in the dance-off.

On Monday, Swann told Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two: “I loved every minute of it. I loved the ride that I went on, so I can’t complain – I’ve had the time of my life.”

He's the life, the soul and the lolz of #Strictly 😄 The Ballroom's going to be a lot quieter without @swannyg66 and @otimabuse! pic.twitter.com/oopofvcRAx — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 25, 2018

But he also made an admission over his previous prejudice towards dancing.

“I’ve learned that dancing is actually a lot of fun, and I thought it was nonsense before I joined up, but it’s not – it’s amazing,” he said.

All the judges said they would save Roberts, with Craig Revel Horwood calling the decision “a no-brainer”.

Darcey Bussell said the former Pussycat Doll had a more “technically efficient performance”.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on December 1 at 6.50pm.

