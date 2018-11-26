Oprah Winfrey's mother Vernita Lee dies aged 83

26th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

Ms Lee was a teenager when she gave birth to Winfrey in Mississippi in 1954.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey’s mother Vernita Lee has died at the age of 83.

A Winfrey spokeswoman issued a statement saying Ms Lee died at her Milwaukee home on November 22 and private funeral services were held.

Oprah Winfrey attended the royal wedding earlier this year (Ian West/PA)

They moved to Milwaukee when Winfrey was six years old.

Ms Lee was featured getting a makeover on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1990.

She is also survived by another daughter, Patricia Amanda, and four grandchildren.

Ms Lee was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey, and by a daughter, Patricia.



