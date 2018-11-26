Oprah Winfrey's mother Vernita Lee dies aged 83

Oprah Winfrey's mother Vernita Lee dies aged 8326th Nov 18 | Entertainment News
Ms Lee was a teenager when she gave birth to Winfrey in Mississippi in 1954.
Oprah Winfrey’s mother Vernita Lee has died at the age of 83.
A Winfrey spokeswoman issued a statement saying Ms Lee died at her Milwaukee home on November 22 and private funeral services were held.
They moved to Milwaukee when Winfrey was six years old.
Ms Lee was featured getting a makeover on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1990.
She is also survived by another daughter, Patricia Amanda, and four grandchildren.
Ms Lee was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey, and by a daughter, Patricia.
