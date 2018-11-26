Alec Baldwin in court over parking space incident

26th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The 60-year-old actor has previously stated that he did nothing wrong.

People Alec Baldwin Assault Charges

Alec Baldwin has appeared in court in New York after being accused of striking a man in the face over a parking space.

The 60-year-old actor said nothing as he was arraigned on misdemeanour and violation level charges.

He has previously stated that he did nothing wrong.

His lawyer Alan Abramson said video evidence shows Baldwin never punched anybody.

Alec Baldwin and his lawyer Alan Abramson leave New York Supreme
Alec Baldwin and his lawyer Alan Abramson leave New York Supreme Court (Richard Drew/AP)

Baldwin was arrested on November 2.

Police were told a driver pulled into a Manhattan parking space that one of Baldwin’s relatives was holding for him, and the two men started quarrelling and pushing each other.

The other driver told police Baldwin punched or slapped him.

The 49-year-old man was taken to hospital complaining of jaw pain and redness around his neck.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WATCH: Man's tear-jerking Christmas advert made for just 55 goes VIRAL

These IRISH baby names are set to take over the WORLD
These IRISH baby names are set to take over the WORLD

Kym Marsh is set to become a granny at 42 - here are the rules for being a young nan
Kym Marsh is set to become a granny at 42 - here are the rules for being a young nan

These are the subtle signs of type 2 diabetes in children that ALL parents should know about

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Is it bad to always have tight hamstrings?

Is it bad to always have tight hamstrings?
6 times Michelle Obama has been our power-dressing icon on her book tour

6 times Michelle Obama has been our power-dressing icon on her book tour
I'm A Celeb's Harry Redknapp: I only want to see my wife in a bikini

I'm A Celeb's Harry Redknapp: I only want to see my wife in a bikini
Skin saviours or fool's gold? The truth about 24 carat beauty products

Skin saviours or fool's gold? The truth about 24 carat beauty products
Skin saviours or fool's gold? The truth about 24 carat beauty products

WATCH: Man's tear-jerking Christmas advert made for just 55 goes VIRAL