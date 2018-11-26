Alec Baldwin in court over parking space incident

The 60-year-old actor has previously stated that he did nothing wrong.

Alec Baldwin has appeared in court in New York after being accused of striking a man in the face over a parking space.

The 60-year-old actor said nothing as he was arraigned on misdemeanour and violation level charges.

His lawyer Alan Abramson said video evidence shows Baldwin never punched anybody.

Alec Baldwin and his lawyer Alan Abramson leave New York Supreme Court (Richard Drew/AP)

Baldwin was arrested on November 2.

Police were told a driver pulled into a Manhattan parking space that one of Baldwin’s relatives was holding for him, and the two men started quarrelling and pushing each other.

The other driver told police Baldwin punched or slapped him.

The 49-year-old man was taken to hospital complaining of jaw pain and redness around his neck.

