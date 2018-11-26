Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness announces UK and Ireland stand-up tour debut

26th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The witty star, one of Queer Eye's Fab Five, will head to Manchester, London, Glasgow and Dublin next year.

Jonathan Van Ness

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness will make his stand-up debut in the UK and Ireland next year.

The hair and grooming expert on the Netflix makeover series kicked off his comedy tour, Jonathan Van Ness & Friends, in the US earlier this year, and he will first take it to the O2 Manchester Apollo on April 26.

He will then head to London’s Eventim Apollo on April 27 and Glasgow’s King’s Theatre on April 28.

Queer Eye
Queer Eye (Netflix)

Van Ness, 31, will conclude his short run of shows at The Olympia Theatre in Dublin on April 30.

The flamboyant TV star, who was also nominated for an Emmy for his Gay Of Thrones podcast, has become known in the entertainment industry for his witty commentary on everything from pop culture to current events.

He stars in the reboot of the popular male makeover programme, which has won three Creative Arts Emmys, along with Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk.

Tickets are available from Friday November 30.

© Press Association 2018

