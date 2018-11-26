Shirley Ballas dismisses the Strictly curse: 'Some people really do find love'

26th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

She also said it was hard to predict a winner on this year's show.

Pride Of Britain Awards 2018 - London

TV judge Shirley Ballas has dismissed the so-called Strictly curse.

She told Hello! magazine that new relationships which have blossomed on Strictly Come Dancing should be seen as a blessing, as long as no-one else is involved.

“If they are single there is no problem, is there?,” the show’s head judge said.

Shirley Ballas in Hello! (Hello! magazine/PA Wire)
“And I don’t think it’s a curse because some people really do find love.”

This year’s series saw comedian and Strictly contestant Seann Walsh snapped kissing his professional dance partner Katya Jones, who is married, on the street.

The pair apologised on Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two.

Walsh was later dumped by his girlfriend.

Ballas said she does not think this year’s Strictly winner will “be the person people think it will be.

“Viewers like seeing dancers where they start off with no experience, although they also like people who can deliver great dances. It’s very hard to call,” she said.

Hello! magazine cover
Ballas, who spends much of her time in the US, said she could move back to the UK.

“I am in the middle of a seven-month renovation of my house (in London),” she said.

“I will have that as my base here now and am looking forward to that. I would love to settle over here.

“I think I will always keep my home in America as it’s close to my son.”

