The Jacksons and Tears For Fears join Hampton Court Palace Festival bill

26th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The groups will perform at the event in June 2019.

The Jacksons

The Jacksons and Tears For Fears have joined the line-up for the Hampton Court Palace Festival.

The groups join Kylie Minogue on the bill for the event next summer.

The Jacksons will take to the stage on June 7 for a celebration of their back catalogue of half a century.

The stars will perform hits such as ABC, I’ll Be There and The Love You Save.

New wave stars Tears For Fears will perform on June 18 and 19.

Tears for Fears on stage
Curt Smith, of the band Tears for Fears (PA)

They will treat the audience to a night of their greatest hits, including Everybody Wants To Rule The World, Shout and Mad World.

Now in its 27th year, Hampton Court Palace Festival is a series of open-air concerts.

Artists perform in a 3,000-seat auditorium in Base Court, set against the backdrop of Henry VIII’s Tudor Palace.

Tickets for The Jacksons and Tears For Fears’ concerts go on sale at 10am on Friday November 30.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WATCH: Man's tear-jerking Christmas advert made for just 55 goes VIRAL

Strictly chaos as Lindy hop group dance scoring CONFUSES judges
Strictly chaos as Lindy hop group dance scoring CONFUSES judges

These IRISH baby names are set to take over the WORLD
These IRISH baby names are set to take over the WORLD

As Rita Ora's new album drops, a look back at her biggest fashion moments

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

I'm A Celeb fans dub Noel Edmonds and Harry Redknapp 'best duo ever'

I'm A Celeb fans dub Noel Edmonds and Harry Redknapp 'best duo ever'
These are the subtle signs of type 2 diabetes in children that ALL parents should know about

These are the subtle signs of type 2 diabetes in children that ALL parents should know about
Skin saviours or fool's gold? The truth about 24 carat beauty products

Skin saviours or fool's gold? The truth about 24 carat beauty products
[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering

[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering
[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering

WATCH: Man's tear-jerking Christmas advert made for just 55 goes VIRAL