Ozzy Osbourne on Brexit: Is it a big deal?

The singer said he 'doesn't really talk politics'.

Ozzy Osbourne says he has no clue about Brexit, asking an interviewer: “Are people voting in or out?”

The Los Angeles-based heavy metal singer and former reality TV star, 69, asked whether Brexit was a top talking point in the UK.

“People keep going on at me about that – is it a big deal over there?,” he asked in an interview with the Big Issue magazine.

“What will happen with it? Are people voting in or out, what’s going on?”

And the star, who was born in Birmingham, added: “I don’t read the newspapers and I don’t really talk politics because I don’t really know. I don’t really understand Brexit.”

