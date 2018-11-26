Ozzy Osbourne on Brexit: Is it a big deal?

26th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The singer said he 'doesn't really talk politics'.

Ozzy Osbourne at Midland Metro trams - Birmingham

Ozzy Osbourne says he has no clue about Brexit, asking an interviewer: “Are people voting in or out?”

The Los Angeles-based heavy metal singer and former reality TV star, 69, asked whether Brexit was a top talking point in the UK.

“People keep going on at me about that – is it a big deal over there?,” he asked in an interview with the Big Issue magazine.

“What will happen with it? Are people voting in or out, what’s going on?”

And the star, who was born in Birmingham, added: “I don’t read the newspapers and I don’t really talk politics because I don’t really know. I don’t really understand Brexit.”

The Big Issue, the magazine sold by vendors to lift themselves out of poverty, is available to buy from across the UK for £2.50.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

These are the subtle signs of type 2 diabetes in children that ALL parents should know about

Is it bad to always have tight hamstrings?
Is it bad to always have tight hamstrings?

WATCH: Man's tear-jerking Christmas advert made for just 55 goes VIRAL

WATCH: Man's tear-jerking Christmas advert made for just 55 goes VIRAL

I'm A Celeb fans dub Noel Edmonds and Harry Redknapp 'best duo ever'

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering

[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering
As Rita Ora's new album drops, a look back at her biggest fashion moments

As Rita Ora's new album drops, a look back at her biggest fashion moments
I'm A Celeb's Harry Redknapp: I only want to see my wife in a bikini

I'm A Celeb's Harry Redknapp: I only want to see my wife in a bikini
Skin saviours or fool's gold? The truth about 24 carat beauty products

Skin saviours or fool's gold? The truth about 24 carat beauty products
Skin saviours or fool's gold? The truth about 24 carat beauty products

These are the subtle signs of type 2 diabetes in children that ALL parents should know about