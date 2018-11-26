What we have works - Sunetra Sarker and husband will live apart half the week

What we have works - Sunetra Sarker and husband will live apart half the week26th Nov 18 | Entertainment News
The actress married her long-term partner partner earlier in November.
Ackley Bridge star Sunetra Sarker has revealed she and her new husband will continue to live separately for half of the time, saying: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
The actress, 45, tied the knot with her long-term partner Scott Carey earlier this month after dating for six years.
Sarker, who lives in Bristol with her 13-year-old son Noah from her first marriage and Carey, who lives in Kent with his two children, will remain living apart – spending half the week together.
She told Hello! magazine: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
“What we have works for everyone, no one’s missing out, our children get on well, no one’s being compromised.”
Sarker and company director Carey married in two ceremonies – one traditionally British, the other Indian – at the Matara Centre in the Cotswolds.
“Scott really wanted to merge our two cultures,” Sarker said.
The former Casualty actress told the magazine she didn’t make a final decision about her wedding gown – an off-white, tulle sleeveless dress by Maggie Sottero – until four days before her big day.
She said she walked into a bridal gown shop after having second thoughts about the first dress she had bought and said: “I’m getting married on Thursday – do you have anything?”
“I thought ,‘What am I doing? Have I gone mad?’” she said.
Read the full article in Hello!, out now.
