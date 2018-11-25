Kate Beckinsale amuses fans with throwback picture of her and her mum

25th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The actress said she and her mum were 'winning on every level' in the image.

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale tickled her social media followers by poking fun at an old picture of her and her mother.

The black and white snap posted on Instagram shows the actress as a child, with her arm around her mum Judy as both beam at the camera.

Beckinsale, 45, wrote: “If someone didn’t shout “Katy – why is your mother so cold in only a light breeze?” or “Katy – why do your dungarees feature a lowish but horribly realistic vagina pleat?” or, Katy, “why do your eyes glitter with madness when you grip your mother’s carotid artery?” then I felt like we had failed.

“Here we are winning on every level #mama.”

The star’s fans thought her post was hilarious.

“Your captions are always A1,” said one follower, while another gushed: “QUEEN of captions!!”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Danny Tetley and Brendan Murray eliminated during X Factor semi-final

[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering
[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering

Dec reveals THIS Im A Celeb star SNAPPED off air at Noel Edmonds
Dec reveals THIS Im A Celeb star SNAPPED off air at Noel Edmonds

Strictly chaos as Lindy hop group dance scoring CONFUSES judges

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WATCH: Man's tear-jerking Christmas advert made for just 55 goes VIRAL

WATCH: Man's tear-jerking Christmas advert made for just 55 goes VIRAL

Skin saviours or fool's gold? The truth about 24 carat beauty products

Skin saviours or fool's gold? The truth about 24 carat beauty products
I'm A Celeb fans dub Noel Edmonds and Harry Redknapp 'best duo ever'

I'm A Celeb fans dub Noel Edmonds and Harry Redknapp 'best duo ever'
8 things NOT to say to a (very) tall person

8 things NOT to say to a (very) tall person
8 things NOT to say to a (very) tall person

Danny Tetley and Brendan Murray eliminated during X Factor semi-final