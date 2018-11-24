Noel Edmonds and Harry Redknapp ace stomach-churning I'm A Celeb trial

The pair's reign over their fellow campmates came to an end in a rather disgusting way.

Noel Edmonds and Harry Redknapp consumed a stomach-churning feast of sheep’s brains and fish eye juice to win meals for their I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! co-stars.

TV star Edmonds and football boss Redknapp were tasked with the latest Bushtucker trial, called Nero to Zero, after reigning over their campmates in an ancient Rome-style set-up.

In order to win 11 stars, and therefore meals for each celebrity in the jungle, they had to first take part in one of the show’s most challenging tasks ever in Saturday’s episode.

Host Declan Donnelly told the pair that the “tables have been turned” and his co-host Holly Willoughby added: “This trial is called Nero To Zero.

“To win stars one to seven you need to hold different live critters in your mouth for 60 seconds and we’re going to tell you how to win the final four stars when we get to that part of the trial.”

Trial Tease: The reign of the Emperor is over… Bet Noel and Harry wish they could eat their words instead of sheep brains 😂. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/4LqUFtI8fu — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 24, 2018

Edmonds, who arrived in the jungle days after the others and was made the camp’s emperor, joked: “The end of the empire is a very painful experience.”

The former Deal Or No Deal star and Redknapp had to keep jungle creatures, including cockroaches, a stick insect and a huntsman spider, in their mouths for one minute at a time.

Despite a giant burrowing cockroach digging itself into Redknapp’s lip, they both succeeded, winning seven stars.

They were then tasked with eating a sheep’s brain each out of skulls as part of a Roman banquet.

Redknapp said he was determined to complete the challenge because his grandchildren were watching him.

He and Edmonds both swallowed down the brains and were faced with one last challenge.

They were each presented with a wooden bowl filled with fish eyes and a glass with a sieve over it.

Edmonds and Redknapp were told they had to squeeze the fish eyes in their mouths until they popped, then spit the contents into the sieve so the juice could trickle into the goblet until it reached a red line.

They would then have to drink the fish eye juice.

Giving it their all, the two campmates got stuck into the unappetising trial, with Redknapp quipping that he pretended the fish eye juice was a glass of Rioja wine.

Having succeeded in the Bushtucker trial, the celebrities – including DIY SOS host Nick Knowles, The Chase’s Anne Hegerty and ex-EastEnders star Rita Simons – were given crocodile meat, Hawaiian potatoes, red cabbage and garlic flowers for dinner, with banana and coconut for dessert.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.

