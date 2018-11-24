Kat Slater to be reunited with her sons

24th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The emotional meeting features in an upcoming episode this December.

EastEnders - October - December 2018 - 5822

There is an emotional reunion on EastEnders as as Kat Slater is allowed to see her young sons.

Kat, played by Jessie Wallace, has been recently reunited with Alfie Moon, who returned to Walford without his children.

Alfie (Shane Richie) endured a tense meeting with his estranged wife as he made a visit to his old home but she was left disappointed he did not bring the children.

The pair are set to meet again in the next episode, this time with Kat able to see the three boys as she is finally reunited with Tommy, Bert and Ernie.

Her emotional reconnection will feature on an upcoming episode of EastEnders, which is set to air on Monday December 3.

© Press Association 2018

