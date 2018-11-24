Rita Ora: It was liberating to be away from my phone

24th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The singer said she avoided her mobile while putting together her new album.

Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2018 - London

Rita Ora has said she got to know herself again after steering clear of her phone.

The 27-year-old avoided her mobile while putting together her new album, Phoenix.

“The process was so liberating and refreshing. It was almost like I was getting to know myself. You don’t know how much of an effect your phone has on you,” the singer told the Guardian supplement The Guide.

“Time away from my phone is when I’m able to be the most creative and write more…”

Ora, who was taking questions from readers as an “agony aunt”, also revealed that she used to put “numbing spray on my scalp” because of a painful hairstyle.

And she added: “When I was shooting The Voice (as coach), I had four buns in a row and it was so painful. It was unbearable.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Can Ashley & Pasha dodge Strictly's Blackpool 'hangover'?

You can now actually buy prosecco flavoured protein powder to make your gym routine more festive
You can now actually buy prosecco flavoured protein powder to make your gym routine more festive

Dec reveals THIS Im A Celeb star SNAPPED off air at Noel Edmonds
Dec reveals THIS Im A Celeb star SNAPPED off air at Noel Edmonds

One of our favourite Corrie characters is RETURNING in the new year

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Matt Johnson on how Sophie Gradon's apparent suicide changed his attitude to life

Matt Johnson on how Sophie Gradon's apparent suicide changed his attitude to life
Everything you need to know about Elf on the Shelf, the US Christmas tradition becoming popular here

Everything you need to know about Elf on the Shelf, the US Christmas tradition becoming popular here
Blackpool aquarium names graceful seahorses after Strictly couple

Blackpool aquarium names graceful seahorses after Strictly couple
Arlene Phillips to make Strictly return after being AXED amid ageism row

Arlene Phillips to make Strictly return after being AXED amid ageism row
Arlene Phillips to make Strictly return after being AXED amid ageism row

Can Ashley & Pasha dodge Strictly's Blackpool 'hangover'?