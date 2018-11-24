Jennifer Garner dances a jig on her Hollywood Walk of Fame star

24th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

She was honoured in August.

BAFTA Film Awards 2013 - Press Room - London

Jennifer Garner danced a jig on her Hollywood Walk of Fame star and joked “it’s in the contract” to keep the accolade.

The actress, known for her roles in films such as Daredevil, Elektra and The Invention of Lying, was honoured with a star in August in recognition of her career in movies.

On Friday Garner posted a video to Instagram showing her performing an energetic dance, before blowing a kiss to the floor and waving at the installation.

She captioned the post: “Do you ever wonder what happens to the Walk of Fame Stars after the ceremony? 10 hours/month performing to keep your spot—it’s in the contract.”

Garner, 46, then tagged in fellow Walk of Famer Snoop Dogg, who was honoured earlier this month.

She said: “See you on Hollywood Blvd., @snoopdogg— I’ll be the one with the janky time step! (By the way—how fun would this really be?! ).”

During Garner’s Walk of Fame ceremony on August 20, her three children – daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, nine, and her son, Samuel, six – made a rare public appearance.

The children’s father and Garner’s ex-husband, Hollywood actor Ben Affleck, did not attend.

Accepting the honour on Hollywood Boulevard, Garner said: “For my children, when you walk over this star, I want you to remember first of all that I love you and that this is about hard work and good luck and not a whole lot else.

“You define me, not this wonderful spot on the pavement.”

She then joked: “Also, for the record, don’t spend too much time on Hollywood Boulevard.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The search is ON for I'm A Celeb star Anne Hegerty's fake husband Jake Hester

As Rita Ora's new album drops, a look back at her biggest fashion moments
As Rita Ora's new album drops, a look back at her biggest fashion moments

One of our favourite Corrie characters is RETURNING in the new year
One of our favourite Corrie characters is RETURNING in the new year

Dec reveals THIS Im A Celeb star SNAPPED off air at Noel Edmonds

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Arlene Phillips to make Strictly return after being AXED amid ageism row

Arlene Phillips to make Strictly return after being AXED amid ageism row
Everything you need to know about Elf on the Shelf, the US Christmas tradition becoming popular here

Everything you need to know about Elf on the Shelf, the US Christmas tradition becoming popular here
Matt Johnson on how Sophie Gradon's apparent suicide changed his attitude to life

Matt Johnson on how Sophie Gradon's apparent suicide changed his attitude to life
Skin saviours or fool's gold? The truth about 24 carat beauty products

Skin saviours or fool's gold? The truth about 24 carat beauty products
Skin saviours or fool's gold? The truth about 24 carat beauty products

The search is ON for I'm A Celeb star Anne Hegerty's fake husband Jake Hester