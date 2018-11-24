Emily Atack's mother says her childhood equipped her for I'm A Celebrity success

24th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The Inbetweeners actress performed well during her first Bushtucker Trial.

British Academy Children's Awards - London

Emily Atack’s childhood equipped her for the I’m A Celebrity jungle, according to her mother.

The Inbetweeners actress has adapted well to life in the Australian wilderness and impressed viewers earlier this week when she took on more than 50 snakes during a Bushtucker Trial.

Atack’s mother, Kate Robins, has revealed her daughter was obsessed with wildlife and the great outdoors as a child  said it was “great” to see her doing well on the ITV show.

Emily Atack
Emily Atack impressed I’m A Celebrity viewers with her Bushtucker Trial performance (Ian West/PA)

She told the Mirror: “She has loved animals and forests since she was little so I just see the little girl in her again in the jungle. She has reverted back to a 12-year-old and seems to be having fun in there, which is great to see.

“Her dad used to take her camping too and she loved all that. She has always loved animals and the outdoors.

“Growing up she had two white kittens, lots of goldfish, and she loved our big dog Rosie. She is a real animal lover.”

Atack, 28, was the first celebrity to take on a Bushtucker Trial when she braved the Viper Pit during Monday’s episode.

The pit was filled with a variety of pythons but the actress performed well to collect nine of the 10 stars on offer.

After emerging from the trial, Atack said: “I can’t believe I did it, it smells of poo in there.”

Host Holly Willoughby congratulated her and said: “OMG, you are a legend!”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.

© Press Association 2018

