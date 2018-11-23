Queen of Soul's Detroit mansion sells for £234,000

23rd Nov 18 | Entertainment News

Aretha Franklin died of pancreatic cancer in August

Film-Aretha Franklin

A historic Detroit mansion owned by late singing legend Aretha Franklin has been sold.

The Detroit News reports that, according to public records, the 5,600-square-foot brick home adjacent to the Detroit Golf Club fetched 300,000 dollars (£234,000) in a sale last month. It was built in 1927.

The newspaper reports that Franklin bought the home in 1993, but nearly lost it in 2008 due to unpaid property taxes.

Franklin estate personal representative Sabrina Garrett-Owens said “there are no other Detroit properties” that were owned by the Queen of Soul.

Her 4,148-square-foot Colonial-style house in suburban Detroit’s Bloomfield Township still is listed for 800,000 dollars (£624,000).

Franklin died of pancreatic cancer in August in her Detroit riverfront apartment. She was 76.

The search is ON for I'm A Celeb star Anne Hegerty's fake husband Jake Hester
Everything you need to know about Elf on the Shelf, the US Christmas tradition becoming popular here
Winter candles: 10 ways to furnish your home with fragrance this festive season

Dec reveals THIS Im A Celeb star SNAPPED off air at Noel Edmonds

Matt Johnson on how Sophie Gradon's apparent suicide changed his attitude to life

As Rita Ora's new album drops, a look back at her biggest fashion moments

