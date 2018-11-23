Noel Edmonds squirms at post-meal toilet talk on I'm a Celebrity

23rd Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The former Deal or No Deal host told Rita Simons: 'I can't have that conversation with a lady.'

b232d187-9a45-4996-a45f-73532c2a5329

Noel Edmonds has revealed he cannot talk about bodily functions “with a lady”.

The TV presenter and I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Contestant announced he was brought up to believe women do not go to the bathroom.

He refused to speak to campmate Rita Simons about using the toilet, saying: “I can’t have that conversation with a lady.”

Edmonds noted his fellow contestant has a talent for “bringing bodily functions into every conversation”, after he became uncomfortable with the subject matter of a post-meal chat.

He said: “I was brought up to believe that ladies don’t go to the loo.”

I’m A Celeb presenters Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly were quick to mock the former Deal Of No Deal host.

Willoughby asked if the pair should discuss his views, to which Donnelly replied: “I’d give it five minutes if I were you.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Dec reveals THIS Im A Celeb star SNAPPED off air at Noel Edmonds

Skin saviours or fool's gold? The truth about 24 carat beauty products
Skin saviours or fool's gold? The truth about 24 carat beauty products

Winter candles: 10 ways to furnish your home with fragrance this festive season
Winter candles: 10 ways to furnish your home with fragrance this festive season

Matt Johnson on how Sophie Gradon's apparent suicide changed his attitude to life

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As Rita Ora's new album drops, a look back at her biggest fashion moments

As Rita Ora's new album drops, a look back at her biggest fashion moments
One of our favourite Corrie characters is RETURNING in the new year

One of our favourite Corrie characters is RETURNING in the new year
The 6 emotional stages of Black Friday

The 6 emotional stages of Black Friday
Tweed transformation: How the old-fashioned fabric became cool again

Tweed transformation: How the old-fashioned fabric became cool again
Tweed transformation: How the old-fashioned fabric became cool again

Dec reveals THIS Im A Celeb star SNAPPED off air at Noel Edmonds