Harry Redknapp shares awkward anecdote about intimate moment with wife Sandra

23rd Nov 18 | Entertainment News

He spoke about a painful episode he suffered due to a bout of cramp.

087b2f66-77ef-4303-967b-6828ebfbd6e3

Harry Redknapp has revealed an embarrassing anecdote involving his wife and a case of unfortunately timed cramp.

The former football manager and I’m A Celebrity contestant was speaking after the painful subject of cramp came up.

Redknapp had suffered a bout in the night and woken fellow contestant and Emperor Noel Edmonds.

The football man launched into an intimate anecdote involving Sandra, his wife of 54 years, and a painful episode between them.

Talking in the Bush Telegraph, Edmonds said: “I woke up to the cries of Harry Redknapp in agony with cramp.”

Redknapp had woken early in the night with cramp in his leg, and regaled the audience with a tale of another time he suffered the same discomfort.

Redknapp said: “I’ve had it at home before and normally shout for Sandra.

“I have had it before during a difficult time, I think Sandra thought I was really enjoying myself at that time but it was cramp.

“I was screaming, I bet she thought ‘bloody hell, Harry’s getting excited’ but it was the cramp I had.”

Edmonds rushed out of bed to massage the former manager after the story, with the pair joking about their scantily-dressed intimacy in camp.

The camp gathered as some contestants received care packages, and read tearfully from emotional letters.

Edmonds was affected by a letter from his wife, read by Redknapp, which ended: “Love is a friendship set on fire and you are my eternal flame.”

Two teams battled it out to share their stars with the Emperor’s Inner Circle in an elaborate Bush Tucker Trial.

Trapped in opposing tanks, the teams struggled to find keys while being pestered by eels and mud crabs.

Rita Simons and Malique Thompson-Dwyer won out against Emily Atack and John Barrowman, and joined the Inner Circle for lunch.

Nick Knowles continued his charitable acts in the jungle, helping to rid the camp of a shrew that was seen by a stunned Redknapp.

Talking in the Bush Telegraph, Knowles said: “I was disturbed as I was going to bed and I was called in by the Emperor and his co-Emperor for pest control.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Everything you need to know about Elf on the Shelf, the US Christmas tradition becoming popular here

The 6 emotional stages of Black Friday
The 6 emotional stages of Black Friday

The search is ON for I'm A Celeb star Anne Hegerty's fake husband Jake Hester
The search is ON for I'm A Celeb star Anne Hegerty's fake husband Jake Hester

Winter candles: 10 ways to furnish your home with fragrance this festive season

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

One of our favourite Corrie characters is RETURNING in the new year

One of our favourite Corrie characters is RETURNING in the new year
Tweed transformation: How the old-fashioned fabric became cool again

Tweed transformation: How the old-fashioned fabric became cool again
Skin saviours or fool's gold? The truth about 24 carat beauty products

Skin saviours or fool's gold? The truth about 24 carat beauty products
Matt Johnson on how Sophie Gradon's apparent suicide changed his attitude to life

Matt Johnson on how Sophie Gradon's apparent suicide changed his attitude to life
Matt Johnson on how Sophie Gradon's apparent suicide changed his attitude to life

Everything you need to know about Elf on the Shelf, the US Christmas tradition becoming popular here