Graeme Swann: Strictly Come Dancing is no laugh - this is serious

23rd Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The former England cricketer says the atmosphere has changed behind the scenes and he is desperate to win.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Graeme Swann has said Strictly Come Dancing has become serious and he now wants to win.

The former England spinner has revealed the days of dancers taking the show as a “bit of a laugh” are gone and the competition has turned serious.

Swann, who achieved his highest score last week with partner Oti Mabuse, said he now wants to win as much as everyone else.

Speaking on Strictly Come Dancing It Takes Two, the former cricketer said: “My competitive juices are now flowing.  It was all a bit of a laugh and a joke for long, and it was was all just fun.

“But it’s become serious now.  No one talks to you anymore, it’s only Charles who smiles.

“You can feel that everyone wants to win the whole competition, so why not? I want to as well.

Swann will take on the quickstep in his next outing on the Strictly dance floor.

