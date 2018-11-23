Kimberley Walsh defends Cheryl's X Factor performance

23rd Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The former Girls Aloud singer says she 'felt like a proud mum' watching her friend and ex-bandmate on the show.

Dita Von Teese and The Copper Coupe - London

Kimberley Walsh has defended Cheryl’s X Factor performance, saying she felt “like a proud mum”.

The former Girls Aloud singer licked her hand and writhed around in a tight black bodysuit on last weekend’s show.

Media regulator Ofcom received complaints “objecting to the sexual tone and clothing in Cheryl’s routine”.

Speaking to Heart, Walsh said of her ex-bandmate: “I thought it was amazing. I loved seeing her …  on there doing what she does.”

She said of the criticism: “I don’t even get into any of that. I’m not interested in any negativity.

“I like seeing my best friend up there doing her thing and I just felt proud to be honest …

“She’s out there doing her thing again. I felt like a proud mum.”

Cheryl later spoke out about Sunday’s performance of new track Love Made Me Do It, saying the “sheer level of unbalanced negativity” towards her was “shocking”.

Walsh also addressed a comment made by Nadine Coyle, who was quoted as saying Girls Aloud were never friends.

“I don’t want people to genuinely believe that there was no friendship,” she said.

“We all went out together every single week. We all had some fab times.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The search is ON for I'm A Celeb star Anne Hegerty's fake husband Jake Hester

Dec reveals THIS Im A Celeb star SNAPPED off air at Noel Edmonds
Dec reveals THIS Im A Celeb star SNAPPED off air at Noel Edmonds

Winter candles: 10 ways to furnish your home with fragrance this festive season
Winter candles: 10 ways to furnish your home with fragrance this festive season

These are the subtle signs of type 2 diabetes in children that ALL parents should know about

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Madonna posts Thanksgiving snap of her children together

[PIC] Madonna posts Thanksgiving snap of her children together
Tweed transformation: How the old-fashioned fabric became cool again

Tweed transformation: How the old-fashioned fabric became cool again
As Rita Ora's new album drops, a look back at her biggest fashion moments

As Rita Ora's new album drops, a look back at her biggest fashion moments
Im A Celeb winner to lose MASSIVE chunk of earnings due to clause in contract

Im A Celeb winner to lose MASSIVE chunk of earnings due to clause in contract
Im A Celeb winner to lose MASSIVE chunk of earnings due to clause in contract

The search is ON for I'm A Celeb star Anne Hegerty's fake husband Jake Hester