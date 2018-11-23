This Is England's Combo and Shaun reunite over Huawei's reverse wireless charging

23rd Nov 18 | Entertainment News

Stephen Graham and Thomas Turgoose appear in a new short film showing off the Huawei Mate 20 Pro's ability to reverse wirelessly charge other phones.

(Screenshot/Huawei)

This Is England stars Stephen Graham and Thomas Turgoose have reunited, in the name helping friends recharge their phones.

The actors, who played Combo and Shaun in the cult film and TV spin-offs appear in a new short film for Chinese smartphone maker Huawei and their Mate 20 Pro.

The new phone is the first to be able to wirelessly charge another compatible phone when held together back-to-back, meaning owners can help friends running low on battery recharge their devices.

The short film shows Graham under stress as he stalks up and down an east London snooker hall, as a hooded figure enters the hall and approaches him.

It turns out to be Turgoose, who is here to recharge his friend’s phone using the Mate 20 Pro.

The film is part of Huawei’s Recharge Your Mates campaign, created in response to new research by the firm that suggests more than two-thirds of people (69%), feel negative emotions when their phone runs out of battery.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Winter candles: 10 ways to furnish your home with fragrance this festive season

This Morning rearranges schedule after Theresa May pulls out of interview
This Morning rearranges schedule after Theresa May pulls out of interview

[PIC] Madonna posts Thanksgiving snap of her children together
[PIC] Madonna posts Thanksgiving snap of her children together

Tweed transformation: How the old-fashioned fabric became cool again

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Im A Celeb winner to lose MASSIVE chunk of earnings due to clause in contract

Im A Celeb winner to lose MASSIVE chunk of earnings due to clause in contract
The search is ON for I'm A Celeb star Anne Hegerty's fake husband Jake Hester

The search is ON for I'm A Celeb star Anne Hegerty's fake husband Jake Hester
8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences

8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences
Mr Blobby reveals what he thinks about Brexit

Mr Blobby reveals what he thinks about Brexit
Mr Blobby reveals what he thinks about Brexit

Winter candles: 10 ways to furnish your home with fragrance this festive season