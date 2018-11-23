Fiona Bruce keeps quiet on Question Time job

23rd Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The newsreader has been asked to host the BBC One show, replacing David Dimbleby next year.

English National Ballet's Giselle party - London

Fiona Bruce kept shtum when she found herself in the news after landing the job as Question Time host.

The newsreader, 54, has been offered the plum role, replacing veteran presenter David Dimbleby, next year.

But the Antiques Roadshow host was not divulging any details.

“I’m not making any comment at all,” she told the Press Association.

Bruce would become the first female presenter of the BBC One current affairs panel show, a TV institution.

Dimbleby announced in June that he would be leaving the role in December, after 25 years in the presenter’s chair.

Names tipped among his possible successors had included Kirsty Wark, Emily Maitlis, Victoria Derbyshire, Nick Robinson, Jeremy Paxman, John Humphrys and Huw Edwards.

Kirsty Wark was among those tipped for the role
Kirsty Wark was among those tipped for the role (Matt Crossick/PA)

A formal announcement could be made in the coming days, the Guardian said.

BBC and Channel 5 presenter Jeremy Vine congratulated Bruce, saying: “Inspired choice if so.”

Sky’s Adam Boulton‏ described the presenter as the “civilised choice”.

Twitter user Robert Harrison joked that Bruce’s experience on the Antiques Roadshow could serve her well on Question Time.

“She’s used to handling old antiques so she’ll be fine,” he said.

Labour MP Liz McInnes tweeted: “Quite surprised by this. Wonder if Fiona Bruce will accept the job? The tone of #bbcqt will certainly be different – at the moment it usually descends into a badly refereed shouting match.”

A BBC spokesman said: “We are not commenting on speculation.”

© Press Association 2018

