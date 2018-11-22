I'm not responsible for Les Dennis graffiti in Norwich - says Les Dennis

The comedian responded after the spray-paint tributes were highlighted on social media.

Comedian Les Dennis has denied being behind a series of graffiti messages bearing his name which has sprung up in Norwich.

The entertainer tweeted “it wasn’t me” after his name was spotted in brightly-coloured spray-paint on buildings.

REVEALED: #Norwich appears to be the canvas for bizarre graffiti tributes to @LesDennis. Several locations given the Les treatment. Has anyone else spotted one? Does anyone know who is behind the 'SurreaLesm' movement? @AccidentalP @Aiannucci @rickygervais pic.twitter.com/2knkwkaXPb — Rob Setchell (@RobSetchell) November 21, 2018

The 65-year-old Liverpool-born entertainer has presented the Family Fortunes gameshow and acted in Coronation Street.

He added his denial to a retweeted message from ITV Anglia journalist Rob Setchell which said: “REVEALED: #Norwich appears to be the canvas for bizarre graffiti tributes to @LesDennis. Several locations given the Les treatment. Has anyone else spotted one? Does anyone know who is behind the ‘SurreaLesm’ movement?”

Passers-by said on Twitter that they had spotted the graffiti on Fishergate and in St Benedict’s Street.

