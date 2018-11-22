Anne Hegerty compares emperor Noel Edmonds' palace to that of Saddam Hussein

Anne Hegerty has likened emperor Noel Edmonds’ palace on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! to something the late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein might have built.

Viewers of the reality programme were left baffled and amused in equal measure after the professional quizzer, 60, made the comment on Thursday’s show.

Following Edmonds dramatic entrance, the group returned to their campsite to find a makeshift palace consisting of a bed, lectern and gold throne, which had been built while they were away.

While some of the 10 contestants were envious of Edmonds’ palatial quarters, Hegerty, a quiz master on The Chase, was less impressed.

“It’s a naff Roman palace. Something Saddam Hussein would have thought was really tasteful,” she said out of earshot of emperor Edmonds.

Fans of the show watching at home were amused by her cutting remark, with many celebrating her unique sense of humour.

One social media user hailed Hegerty for changing the public’s perception of people with autism.

Never let it be said autistic people aren't funny. Funniest moment of #ImACeleb⁠ ⁠ tonight was from @anne_hegerty: "The naff, new Roman palace.. looks like the like of thing Saddam Hussein would have thought was really tasteful". — Jane Harris (@Jane_Harris77) November 22, 2018

Another noted that they never thought they would ever see Hegerty, known on The Chase as The Governess, compare the host of Deal or No Deal to a dictator.

Hands-up if you ever thought you'd see The Governess on television comparing Noel Edmonds to Saddam Hussein. Nope, me neither. @anne_hegerty @imacelebrity #ImACeleb — Mister JD. (@misterjaydee) November 22, 2018

One user celebrated Hegerty’s sharp sense of humour as “superb” while another described her comment as “brilliant”.

"looks like the sort of thing Saddam Hussein would have thought looked very tasteful" hahaha superb from Anne #ImACeleb — Stuart Bramley (@StuBram2) November 22, 2018

Anne and her Saddam Hussein comment bloody brilliant #imaceleb — tom (@itbetimtom) November 22, 2018

One more viewer simply expressed her astonishment, posting “OH MY GOSH”.

anne 😂😂😂 “it’s not exactly tasteful, it’s something that sadam hussein would have” OH MY GOSH #imaceleb — Beth (@BethEWest) November 22, 2018

I'm A Celeb continues Friday on Virgin Media One at 9pm or catch up on Virgin Media Player now!



© Press Association 2018