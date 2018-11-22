Mr Blobby reveals what he thinks about Brexit

Mr Blobby reveals what he thinks about Brexit22nd Nov 18 | Entertainment News
Some Twitter users say Noel Edmonds' spotted former sidekick should run for PM after appearing on Loose Women.
Mr Blobby made an explosive return to television with an appearance on Loose Women in which he pronounced his views on Brexit and predicted Theresa May’s future.
Noel Edmonds’ former sidekick marked his arrival by tumbling over on set, and after discussing his old boss’ appearance on I’m A Celebrity, the subject turned, naturally, to the biggest political issue in a generation.
Journalist and panel member Jane Moore asked Mr Blobby for his thoughts on the removal of EU tariffs on trade in the event of a “no deal” departure, to which he replied thoughtfully: “Well. Blobby, blob, blobby, blob. Blob, blob, blob, blob, blob, blob.”
Twitter users were in thrall at his insights.
The pearls of wisdom should really come as no surprise. Only last week, BBC reporter Chris Mason went viral for replying “you might as well ask Mr Blobby” when asked to explain what would happen next on Brexit.
After impressing with his take on EU trade, host Andrea McLean asked him whether Theresa May would still be in a job by Christmas.
The answer could best be interpreted as: “Errrrrrrrrrrrrr.”
If the PM does go, Twitter seems to have the perfect replacement lined up.
