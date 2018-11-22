[PIC] Madonna posts Thanksgiving snap of her children together

22nd Nov 18 | Entertainment News

She said her family is 'what I am most thankful for'.

The Beatles Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years premiere - London

Madonna has posted a photo of all her children together as she celebrated Thanksgiving from Malawi.

Lourdes, 22, Rocco, 18, David, 13, and Mercy, 12, stand against a wall in the image, with six-year-old twins Estere and Stella in the foreground.

The singer wrote in the caption: “What I am most thankful for!

“My children have led me down roads and opened doors I never imagined I’d walk through.

“Fame, fortune and records broken could never equal that which I treasure and value most.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Final Mixes………….🎶♥️. Everything needs to be 💯! #music #magic #mirwais #mikedean

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

“#Blessed #grateful #family Happy ThanksGiving from Malawi!”

All of Madonna’s adopted children – David Banda, Mercy James and twins Estere and Stella Mwale – are from Malawi.

Madonna has two biological children – Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon with Carlos Leon, and Rocco Ritchie with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.



© Press Association 2018

