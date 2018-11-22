[WATCH] I'm A Celebrity campmates STUNNED as Noel Edmonds arrives in jungle

The I’m A Celebrity campmates are shocked as Noel Edmonds makes his grand entrance into the jungle.

The TV presenter, a late arrival in the ITV series, will have power over his co-stars in the next Bushtucker Trial, which will air in Thursday’s episode.

In a preview clip, the 10 campmates are told by host Declan Donnelly: “You are now gladiators, and your fate will be decided by a new camp leader.

“All hail the emperor.”

Trial Tease: The fate of our Campmates now lies in the hands of a new Camp leader. All hail Noel Edmonds! 👑 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/OnUge0JQEC — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 22, 2018

Edmonds makes a dramatic entrance on a Colosseum-inspired balcony overlooking them in the pouring rain.

He says: “Hail! Literally, and rain.”

The campmates all seem to be stunned, but actress Emily Atack is the most surprised of all in the preview footage.

She screeches and says: “Oh my God, it’s Noel Edmonds!”

The Bushtucker Trial’s name has been revealed as Unleash The Beast, although no further details – or who will be taking part in the challenge – have been unveiled.

A message on the programme’s official Twitter account said the “fate of our campmates now lies in the hands of a new camp leader”.

The former Deal Or No Deal host’s part in I’m A Celebrity this year has long been rumoured, and was confirmed by ITV earlier this week.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on Thursday on Virgin Media One and live on Virgin Media Player. You can catch up on all of the action from the jungle now on Virgin Media Player.





