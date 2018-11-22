Hugh Jackman says Wolverine will probably return

22nd Nov 18 | Entertainment News

He played the role for more than 15 years in a number of films.

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman has said he thinks his character Wolverine will return for another film, in some shape or form.

The actor, who played the Marvel character in eight X-Men films from 2000 until 2016, was last seen as Wolverine in standalone movie Logan in 2017, and he made it clear that he had no plans to return to the role again.

But he has now said that there might be a chance for the character to make a comeback, although not in a Deadpool crossover, much to Ryan Reynolds’ likely dismay, and without him playing it.

Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds wants Hugh Jackman for a Deadpool/Wolverine crossover (Ian West/PA)

Asked about the possibility of Wolverine ever returning to the big screen, Jackman told US show Sunday Today: “Oh, Wolverine will be back.”

Appearing to hint that it will not be him in the role if it ever does return, he added: “Someone’s going to buy him, I don’t know.”

Jackman made a brief appearance in the second Deadpool film this year, but he has ruled out the chance of a crossover film between his character and Reynolds’ foul-mouthed, unlikely superhero.

On the topic of Reynolds’ pleas for a collaboration with a Deadpool and Wolverine crossover film, Jackman said: “Ryan is relentless.”

“He keeps coming back to me in all these ways, shapes and forms.

“I just said, ‘You know, I just don’t think the world really wants to see Deadpool with Wolverine.’ Maybe a cameo from Deadpool?

“I just think it runs over it for Deadpool.”

