Tony Blackburn reveals he was mugged by three people

The veteran broadcaster said the incident happened about three years ago.

DJ Tony Blackburn has revealed that he fought off muggers and was kicked in the head in a “horrible” ordeal in London.

The veteran broadcaster, 75, said the incident ocxcurred about three years ago.

He spoke about what happened after Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid revealed that she chased a knife-wielding man who tried to mug her.

Very true, you do act on instinct. I was also mugged about three years ago in London,I was attacked by three people,knocked to the ground,kicked in the head, blood was everywhere and I fought back and they didn't get my https://t.co/68HxuIWjYQ's a horrible thing to happen. https://t.co/ZfuXgGuZeV — Tony Blackburn (@tonyblackburn) November 20, 2018

“I was also mugged about three years ago in London,” Blackburn wrote on Twitter.

“I was attacked by three people, knocked to the ground, kicked in the head.

“Blood was everywhere and I fought back and they didn’t get my phone. It’s a horrible thing to happen.”

Reid previously described how she “acted on instinct” and saw a “red mist” when she chased a man who took her handbag some years ago.

“I got mugged once by a guy with a knife and my instinct was to run after him,” the 47-year-old said on the ITV show.

For the first time, Susanna Reid opens up about the time she got mugged. pic.twitter.com/WZVeMQlaR9 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 20, 2018

“It’s not rational and obviously it was dangerous. He got scared and dropped my bag.”

She revealed: “He slashed my bag off me and cut through my coat. I was incandescent…

“He took the cash out of my bag, but I got the bag back, which was obviously broken, I got my phone, I got my keys, I got everything else.”

Thanks for lovely messages. The mugging happened 17 YEARS ago…so I’m fine. He cut handbag from me with a knife. I ran after him in a rage. Caught up with him, shaking out bag. He ran off, with cash. I retrieved phone & keys. Realised afterwards he’d cut through my coat. — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) November 20, 2018

She was unable to pick the man out in an identity parade and he was never brought to justice.

Reid said the incident had a “traumatic effect” on her and later tweeted that she would not suggest anyone does the same, saying: “Not sure it was brave. Was acting on instinct. Wouldn’t recommend.”

