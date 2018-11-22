Minnie Driver and Kevin Hart hand out Thanksgiving food to homeless

22nd Nov 18 | Entertainment News

London-born actress Driver brought her 10-year-old son along.

Charles Finch and Chanel pre-Bafta party - London

Minnie Driver, Kevin Hart and Pharrell Williams were among the celebrities handing out food to vulnerable people in Los Angeles to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Thousands of people queued up at the Los Angeles Mission in the downtown area of the city on Wednesday – a day ahead of Thanksgiving – for the annual tradition which sees those in need fed a warm meal and given clothes and hygiene kits.

Volunteers helped out by setting up tables before handing out food and care packages.

London-born actress Driver, known for starring in films including Sleepers and Good Will Hunting, shared a picture of herself and 10-year-old son Henry alongside US comedian Hart.

The post was captioned: “It was a GOOD DAY. Serving stuffing next to the Hart family has put a permanent smile on Henry’s face.”

Hart, who has starred in films including Ride Along and Get Hard, took part in the day along with his family.

View this post on Instagram

Helping from the Hart…. #LiveLoveLaugh

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

He shared pictures to Instagram showing wife Eniko, daughter Heaven, 13 and sons Hendrix, 11, and one-year-old Kenzo.

He captioned the post: “Helping from the Hart…. #LiveLoveLaugh.”

Homelessness in Los Angeles County is a significant issue and according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, the number of people sleeping on the streets was at about 53,000 in May this year.

Thanksgiving, celebrated in the US on the fourth Thursday of November, has its roots in early settlers to the America marking a good harvest.

