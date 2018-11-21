Viewers want Noel Edmonds to do 'Meal Or No Meal' trial in jungle

The presenter is joining the show this week.

I’m A Celebrity viewers are hoping for a Bushtucker trial based around Noel Edmonds called Meal Or No Meal.

The TV star, who is joining the reality series on Thursday, is known for hosting game show Deal Or No Deal from 2005 to 2016.

And fans think it would be a missed opportunity if the show does not use the game’s name – and format – in the jungle.

“Gonna be disappointed if Noel Edmonds doesn’t end up doing an eating trial with red numbered boxes called meal or no meal,” said one person on Twitter.

“If #ImACeleb doesn’t change the name of “bushtucker trial” to “Meal or No Meal”, Noel Edmonds being there is just a complete waste,” said another.

One said: “If there isn’t a ‘Meal or No Meal’ trial with Noel on I’m a celeb now then I don’t want to watch it.”

“If there’s not a bushtucker trial called Meal or no Meal or Noel’s Mouse Party now that Noel Edmonds is going in I’ll be seriously disappointed,” said another.

It has been revealed that the campers are sdet to become gladiators and Edmonds will enter the show as the emperor.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Virgin Media One.

