John Barrowman did a 'slut drop' on I'm A Celebrity and viewers loved it

21st Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The actor also flossed earlier in the series.

John Barrowman

John Barrowman earned even more fans on I’m A Celebrity as he appeared to do a “slut drop” on his way to his Bushtucker trial.

The actor was racing over the rope bridge to start the challenge when he dipped down, with viewers insisting he had cracked out the dance move.

The moment was quickly declared “iconic” on social media.

“I think that was the first slut drop on the bridge in I’m a celeb history, love it,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Watching @JohnBarrowman slut drop on the bridge to the trial is seriously iconic,” posted another.

“john barrowman doing a slut drop has saved my entire 2018!!” said one impressed viewer.

Another said it was “epic”.

Barrowman also showed off his moves during the first episode of the series, when he flossed as he arrived in a speed boat.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Shoppers are going CRAZY over THIS christmas party outfit from Penneys

I'm A Celebrity OFFICIALLY unveils Noel Edmonds as a contestant
I'm A Celebrity OFFICIALLY unveils Noel Edmonds as a contestant

Former Big Brother star throws EPIC tantrum on This Morning
Former Big Brother star throws EPIC tantrum on This Morning

I'm A Celebrity star Anne Hegerty reveals HEARTBREAK of losing father

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ben Jardine shares name of newborn daughter in touching post

Ben Jardine shares name of newborn daughter in touching post
9 top authors reveal the titles on their Christmas wish lists

9 top authors reveal the titles on their Christmas wish lists
Everything you need to know about Meghan's new favourite designer Safiyaa

Everything you need to know about Meghan's new favourite designer Safiyaa
Mandy Moore shares MORE pictures from her wedding

Mandy Moore shares MORE pictures from her wedding
Mandy Moore shares MORE pictures from her wedding

[PIC] Shoppers are going CRAZY over THIS christmas party outfit from Penneys