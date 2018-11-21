Joely Richardson in festive red at Surviving Christmas premiere

The film is about the families of two sisters who gather at their late parents' house to celebrate the holiday season.

Joely Richardson was dressed in festive red as she stepped out for the world premiere of her new film Surviving Christmas With The Relatives.

The actress turned heads in a long column dress as she walked the matching red carpet in London’s Leicester Square.

Joely Richardson (Ian West/PA)

She paired the bright dress with a gold clutch and heels and pulled her blonde hair back to complete the sophisticated look.

Bob Geldof and his wife Jeanne Marine also turned out to see the comedy drama, in which the families of two sisters gather at their late parents’ country house to celebrate the holiday season.

Bob Geldof and Jeanne Marine (Ian West/PA)

Both were snuggled up in warm coats as they arrived at Vue West End.

Towie’s Amber Turner opted to brave the chill in a slinky champagne-coloured dress, while TV personality Chloe Goodman and her sister Lauryn left little to the imagination in their choice of skimpy dresses.

Amber Turner (Ian West/PA)

Chloe Goodman (left) and Lauryn Goodman (Ian West/PA)

Surviving Christmas With The Relatives will be released on November 30.

