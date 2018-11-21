Dwayne Johnson lets daughter paint his face before work

The star posted the sweet image on Instagram.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared an adorable image of his daughter painting his face before he went to work.

The image posted on Instagram shows the actor perched in a chair eating his breakfast while two-year-old Jasmine daubs paint across his face with a brush.

Revealing the conversation they had, Johnson wrote: “Me: Baby come here and give daddy a kiss, he’s gotta go to work.

“Jazzy: But daddy I have to paint your toes.

“Me: Nope, daddy’s got his shoes on and gotta go to work, now come give me a kiss.

“Jazzy: Ok, then let me paint your face, daddy.

“Me: *confidently laughs* Absolutely not, now I gotta go to work, now get over here and kiss me.

“Jazzy: *while looking up at me with her mama @laurenhashianofficial’s intoxicating blue eyes… BUT DADDY, I need to paint your face for work.

“Me: Ok, but make sure you choose manly colors that are flattering to my complexion.”

Johnson continued: “As much as I tell her no, with my crazy busy life, this is the stuff I actually love.”

The actor and his partner Lauren Hashian are also parents to daughter Tiana Gia, who was born in April. Johnson also has a child from a previous marriage.

