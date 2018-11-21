Nick Knowles could be a contender for Christmas number one

21st Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The Official Charts Company said the I'm A Celebrity contestant has a chance at the top spot after an increase in downloads.

Attitude Pride Awards 2018

Nick Knowles has topped the iTunes chart after DJ Chris Moyles spearheaded a campaign to get the DIY SOS presenter’s music to number one.

Analysts at the Official Charts Company said the I’m A Celebrity contestant’s cover of Bob Dylan track Make You Feel My Love has a chance at the Christmas top spot after an increase in downloads.

Moyles told listeners on his Radio X show: “Now, should we just pick our favourite song off the album?  Buy it off the album, buy that one track off the album.

“But here’s what we do, we just say, look – this is not a Chris Moyles Show campaign, this is just a campaign to get Nick Knowles into the Top 40.”

The campaign appears to have worked, with Knowles topping the iTunes chart, and the Official Charts Company citing a 500% boost in downloads following Moyles’ intervention.

Knowles’ representatives on the presenter’s Twitter account offered their thanks to the Radio X DJ.

A post on the account read: “INCREDIBLE. Nick is Number 1.  @ChrisMoyles you are a legend!”

The Official Christmas number one will be revealed from 4pm on December 21 on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills. 

The Top 100 will be published at OfficialCharts.com at 5.45pm the same day.

© Press Association 2018

