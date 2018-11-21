Incredibles 2 tops film chart

The animated sequel is riding high after placing at number two last week.

Incredibles 2 is dominating the film chart while the Mamma Mia sequel is making an immediate impact.

Animated Pixar follow-up to the 2004 original, Incredibles 2 is top of the Official Film Chart, after placing at number two last week.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again has made an impressive debut in the chart, moving straight to number two, as last week’s chart leader Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom fell to third place, according to the Official Charts Company.

It is followed by The Greatest Showman, The Grinch, Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Avengers: Infinity War.

Skyscraper and Deadpool 2 round off the top 10, which is based on sales and streaming information.

As the festive season approaches, Christmas films are starting to move in the charts.

Will Ferrell favourite Elf narrowly missed out on the top 10, at number 11, and The Polar Express entered the top 40 at number 31.

© Press Association 2018