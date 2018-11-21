The 1975 and Foo Fighters among headliners for Reading and Leeds festivals

21st Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The first wave of acts for the festivals have been confirmed.

Reading and Leeds

The 1975 will make their Main Stage debut next year as one of the headline acts at the Reading and Leeds festivals.

The Mercury Prize-nominated Manchester four-piece will be joined by American acts Foo Fighters, Twenty One Pilots and Post Malone at the two music events in August.

Alternative rockers The 1975, who won a Brit Award in 2017, have previously performed at Reading and Leeds three times, but on smaller stages.

Foo Fighters have headlined the festivals a handful of times, and are known for their three-hour sets.

Other acts confirmed on the line-up include Blossoms, The Amazons, Stefflon Don, Bastille and Bowling For Soup.

There will also be sets from electronic duo CamelPhat, Glasgow DJ Denis Sulta, Boston-based rock trio Pvris and Taylor Swift collaborator Hayley Kiyoko.

The Reading Festival will return to Richfield Avenue and Leeds Festival is back at Bramham Park over the bank holiday weekend August 23-25.

Tickets will be available on Friday November 23 at 9am.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] BGT star Connie Talbot is now 18 and looks COMPLETELY different

Former Big Brother star throws EPIC tantrum on This Morning
Former Big Brother star throws EPIC tantrum on This Morning

Meghan welcomed by Take That as she makes Royal Variety debut
Meghan welcomed by Take That as she makes Royal Variety debut

[PIC] This Penneys jumper is the PERFECT alternative to the traditional Christmas jumper

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

This former Im A Celeb star claims the show is FAKE

This former Im A Celeb star claims the show is FAKE
WATCH: I'm a Celeb viewers were in HYSTERICS over this moment last night

WATCH: I'm a Celeb viewers were in HYSTERICS over this moment last night
I'm A Celebrity star Anne Hegerty reveals HEARTBREAK of losing father

I'm A Celebrity star Anne Hegerty reveals HEARTBREAK of losing father
Everything you need to know about Meghan's new favourite designer Safiyaa

Everything you need to know about Meghan's new favourite designer Safiyaa
Everything you need to know about Meghan's new favourite designer Safiyaa

[PIC] BGT star Connie Talbot is now 18 and looks COMPLETELY different