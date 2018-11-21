I'm A Celebrity OFFICIALLY unveils Noel Edmonds as a contestant

His phobias were listed as heights and enclosed spaces.

Noel Edmonds has officially been announced as an I’m A Celebrity contestant.

The 69-year-old former host of Deal Or No Deal and Noel’s House Party will enter the Australian jungle to join stars including football manager Harry Redknapp, quiz expert Anne Hegerty and actress Emily Atack.

Edmonds’s arrival had been rumoured and was confirmed by the official I’m A Celebrity Twitter account on Tuesday.

The tweet said: “Time to really get this party started! Noel Edmonds is coming to the Jungle!”

The post, which described Edmonds as a “TV legend”, listed his phobias as heights and confined spaces.

It did not say when he would be entering the jungle.

Edmonds will be one of the biggest names on the ITV show, fronted by Declan Donnelly and this year Holly Willoughby.

In 2016 he came under fire after claiming that an electromagnetic pulse machine, EMPpad, “tackles cancer”.

In 2017 Edmonds said he came close to taking his own life after falling victim to financial fraud.

Other celebrities taking part this year include DIY SOS host Nick Knowles, pop stars James McVey of The Vamps and Fleur East, former EastEnders star Rita Simons, Coronation Street actress Sair Khan and Hollyoaks actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer.

