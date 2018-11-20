Biffy Clyro Wikipedia page claims they are 'Nick Knowles' back-up band'

The Wikipedia page was swiftly edited following a claim by the presenter.

Rock band Biffy Clyro began trending on Twitter after I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant Nick Knowles claimed he played a rooftop gig with the group.

The band’s Wikipedia page was edited to claim the three-piece are Nick Knowles’ back-up band, and that the presenter and the band have released an album together entitled Nick Knowles And The Babes.

The DIY SOS presenter and recent recording artist said that he credits his musical career to the Scottish rock band.

Who did this to Biffy Clyro’s Wikipedia 😂😩 #ImaCeleb pic.twitter.com/Uk6YVvnUev — Georgia Toffolo (@ToffTalks) November 20, 2018

Speaking in the jungle on I’m A Celeb, Knowles said that he had been heard with the three-piece band jamming on a rooftop in Soho.

Presenter Declan Donnelly then urged viewers to tweet about “good old Biffy Clyro” following the revelation from Knowles.

Donnelly urged I’m A Celebrity Fans to use the hashtag BiffyClyroNotEmbarrassedTheyJammedWithNickKnowles.

Viewers took to twitter to mock the claim, and comment on how embarrassed Biffy Clyro might actually be about the revelation.

