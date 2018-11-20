Anne Hegerty experiences Bush Tucker 'freakout' on I'm A Celebrity

The quiz ace wanted to stop the challenge after achieving two stars.

The Chase star Anne Hegerty suffered a “freakout” and quit a Bush Tucker Trial after being voted to take part in the challenge for the latest series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

Suffering under a deluge of slime and six kilos of mealworms, the quiz show star faced Monstrous Monoliths on the ITV jungle show.

She was competing to win meals which would go to the red team, and managed to get two stars before the trial became too much, saying: “I’m sorry, I can’t do it anymore.”

Hegerty said: “I did the first one in 90 seconds. That was ok. I got two stars. Then it all went pear shaped. Absolutely freak out disgusting.

“I came out and I was just covered in gunk and mealworms and I was like ‘no, no more, can’t do it’ so I shouted ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!’”

“Well we got two meals for the other camp. Aren’t they lucky. I really, really hope that they’re glad.”



Declan Donnelly comforted Hegerty, saying: “Well done for coming down here and facing it head on. That takes guts.”

The quiz ace quipped “yeah, fish guts” as she stood covered in slime, offal and worms.

Teammate James McVey sympathised with Hegarty on her return to join the others, even after the camp learned that the two meals she won would not go to them.

He said: “The sheer fact that she’s here at all is a testament to her bravery. We’re just really glad that she came back.

“Emily left us yesterday so we’re really glad that she’s back because I don’t think we can face losing another one of our team yellow.”

Snake Rock were stuck with rice and beans, while Crock Creek feasted on quail for dinner. But the teams were soon united, with Snake Rock celebrities walking over to join their fellow contestants in the other camp.

