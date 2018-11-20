Watch: Ed Sheeran stops intimate London show for a proposal in the crowd

The superstar paused his performance of Perfect to allow a fan to ask his girlfriend to marry him.

Ed Sheeran stopped playing in the middle of an intimate show in London on Monday to allow a fan in the crowd to propose to his girlfriend.

The British superstar paused his performance of Perfect, one of his biggest hits, to allow Matthew Reed, 34, to propose to his girlfriend of four years, Rebecca.

“She shares my dreams, I hope that some day I’ll share her home,” sang Sheeran, as audience members began to whoop and scream.

Stopping the song, he said: “Two seconds, can everyone just be quiet so this man can ask a question?”

Mr Reed then rose to rapturous applause from the surrounding fans and confirmed to Sheeran that the happy couple were now engaged.

“Fantastic,” he replied, restarting the song, which spent six weeks at the top of the UK charts including being 2017’s Christmas number one.

Speaking after the performance, the singer would not be drawn on the rumours around his own marriage, despite being spotted wearing a wedding ring.

“It’s not my life anymore, it’s hers. So I kind of don’t really like speaking too much on it because when, like, it’s me, I’m like ‘Of course I can talk about it’ but now there’s another human being in my life,” he told Heart Radio, which organised the evening.

This is far from the first time fans have chosen a live performance of Perfect to soundtrack their proposal and Sheeran is often happy to step in and do what he can to help.

